CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

White Florida Governor Candidate Says State Shouldn’t “Monkey This Up” By Electing Black Man

The GOP's Ron DeSantis went full racist in addressing Andrew Gillum, who made history as Florida's first Black gubernatorial candidate.

0 reads
Leave a comment
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-RALLY

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Andrew Gillum is in the midst of celebrating a historic moment in Florida‘s political history after he became the state’s first Black candidate for governor for the Democratic Party. His Republican Party rival Ron DeSantis took a swipe at Gillum that will probably be framed as inadvertent after urging state voters to not “monkey this up” regarding the fall election.

Mediate reports:

As DeSantis spoke to Sandra Smith about how he secured the Republican Party nomination last night, he was asked how he plans to beat Gillum now that they’re about to go head-to-head. Since the Tallahassee mayor is campaigning on progressive policies with support from Bernie Sanders, DeSantis acknowledged Gillam as an “articulate spokesman for those far left views” who moved forward with more charisma than other candidates in the democratic primaries.

Shortly after that, DeSantis made a comment that may or may not have something to do with the fact that Gillum is trying to become Florida’s first African-American governor:

“We have to work hard to make sure we continue Florida going in a good direction. Let’s build off the success of Governor Scott. The last thing we need to do is to monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda with huge tax increases and bankrupting the state. That is not going to work, that’s not going to be good for Florida”

Yeah, that’s gonna be an epic “hell no” from the stands.

Look, DeSantis isn’t stupid. He has to know that loaded language like this will only rile the base of deluded and closeted racists who believe the lie that anything that opposes conservative ideals is an affront to the country.

We’re pretty certain his media team is crafting a weak apology and Fox News is probably going to say that folks are overreacting to the “monkey” jab but make no mistake, DeSantis didn’t just fly off the handle with that one.

Donald Trump Holds Make America Great Again Rally In Tampa

Twitter Gets GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Ron DeSantis TF Out The Paint For Racist "Monkey" Jab

18 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Gets GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Ron DeSantis TF Out The Paint For Racist "Monkey" Jab

Continue reading Twitter Gets GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Ron DeSantis TF Out The Paint For Racist “Monkey” Jab

Twitter Gets GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Ron DeSantis TF Out The Paint For Racist "Monkey" Jab

[caption id="attachment_762786" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Joe Raedle / Getty[/caption] Florida Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis is getting fried on Twitter and rightfully so after he hopped on Fox News and said that voters shouldn't "monkey this up" by electing his Black rival. Despite claims from his camp that it's a phrase he uses all the time and not with the heavy racial component suggested, Rep. DeSantis' on-air goof isn't going over well. "The last thing we need to do is to monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda with huge tax increases and bankrupting the state," DeSantis said. "That’s not going to work, that’s not going to be good for Florida." Orange Bozo and, unfortunately, our President of the United States Donald Trump tweeted in supportive glee for DeSantis. "Not only did Congressman Ron DeSantis easily win the Republican Primary, but his opponent in November is his biggest dream....a failed Socialist Mayor named Andrew Gillum who has allowed crime & many other problems to flourish in his city. This is not what Florida wants or needs," Trump fixed those struggle fingers to type. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1034772809350885376 Well, Twitter is lighting that DeSantis up and we're here for it. Check out the best responses below. -- Photo: Getty

Photo: Getty

White Florida Governor Candidate Says State Shouldn’t “Monkey This Up” By Electing Black Man was originally published on hiphopwired.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Cascade Community Skating Day
CASCADE SKATING 15TH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION DAY
08.17.18
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close