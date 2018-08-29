CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Serena Williams Trolled TF Out Of Her Wakanda Catsuit Haters At The US Open

The queen let her latest outfit do all the talking.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Serena Williams in bodysuit at 2018 French Open Tennis Tournament

Source: Tim Clayton – Corbis / Getty

After being criticized for how she dressed at the French Open, Serena Williams took a moment to let her inner troll out while competing in the US Open yesterday. In case you missed it, president of the French Tennis Federation, Bernard Giudicelli, publicly scrutinized Williams after she wore a bodysuit on the court back in May.

First of all, the bodysuit looked amazing, but secondly, it served a medical purpose, as the tennis champ continuously suffers from blood clots, a condition that almost killed her after she gave birth to her daughter

In May, she explained, “It’s a fun suit, but it’s also functional so I can play without any problems.” Still, Giudicelli announced this week that he will be enacting a dress code because outfits like hers go “too far.” He told the Associated Press, “It will no longer be accepted. One must respect the game and the place.”

Serena Williams, being the amazing woman she is and all, responded in the best way anyone could have—she traded in her Wakanda warrior ‘fit for an even better look…a tutu.

Serena Williams wears Tutu at 2018 US Open Day 1

Source: Jean Catuffe / Getty

The look is from Virgil Abloh‘s Nike “Queen” collection, the entire line having been inspired by Williams. In addition to the winning ‘fit, she also won the match against Magda Linette. Game, match, set.

2018 US Open - Day 1

Source: Jean Catuffe / Getty

Photo Credit: Getty

Serena Williams Trolled TF Out Of Her Wakanda Catsuit Haters At The US Open was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Cascade Community Skating Day
CASCADE SKATING 15TH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION DAY
08.17.18
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close