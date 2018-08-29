CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Non-Bill Paying Rapper Tyga Sues Cash Money & Young Money For Royalties

Talk about the pot calling the kettle...

0 reads
Leave a comment
French Ligue 1 - Paris Saint-Germain v Nantes - Celebrity sighting

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Now this is what you call irony. Tyga, the rapper known for not paying his bills until ordered to be a judge, is suing Cash Money and Young Money for their alleged failure to pay him his royalties in full. 

Reports TMZ:

Here’s the backstory. Tyga claims he made a deal back in 2009 in which he would produce 2 albums for Young Money. The albums — ‘Careless World’ and “Hotel California” — both charted big on Billboard. ‘Careless World’ charted #4 and ‘Hotel Cali’ charted 7.

Tyga claims Young Money — run by Lil Wayne — shorted him “significant sums.”

He goes on in his lawsuit to claim in 2016 both Cash Money and Young Money agreed to pay Tyga all the royalties that he says were owed to him for years, but he didn’t get squat.

Tyga says he’s tried over and over to get paid, only to get stonewalled. 

Reportedly, Tyga is looking for at least $1 million.

Seven figures from Lil Wayne and Baby? Good luck with that. Those hairline fixes are expensive.

Photo: WENN.com

Non-Bill Paying Rapper Tyga Sues Cash Money & Young Money For Royalties was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Cascade Community Skating Day
CASCADE SKATING 15TH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION DAY
08.17.18
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close