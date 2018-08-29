Non-Bill Paying Rapper Tyga Sues Cash Money & Young Money For Royalties

Now this is what you call irony. Tyga, the rapper known for not paying his bills until ordered to be a judge, is suing Cash Money and Young Money for their alleged failure to pay him his royalties in full.

Here’s the backstory. Tyga claims he made a deal back in 2009 in which he would produce 2 albums for Young Money. The albums — ‘Careless World’ and “Hotel California” — both charted big on Billboard. ‘Careless World’ charted #4 and ‘Hotel Cali’ charted 7.

Tyga claims Young Money — run by Lil Wayne — shorted him “significant sums.”

He goes on in his lawsuit to claim in 2016 both Cash Money and Young Money agreed to pay Tyga all the royalties that he says were owed to him for years, but he didn’t get squat.

Tyga says he’s tried over and over to get paid, only to get stonewalled.

Reportedly, Tyga is looking for at least $1 million.

Seven figures from Lil Wayne and Baby? Good luck with that. Those hairline fixes are expensive.

