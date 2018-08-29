Matt Barnes Wants Dirty Mack Derek Fish To Butt Out Of Legal Beef With Gloria Govan

Matt Barnes is in the middle of a legal battle with ex-wife Gloria Govan, and some advice from Derek Fisher, who dirty-macked his way into the relationship, could prove to be damaging in the long run. A private text conversation between Barnes and Fisher made mention of the beef between the formerly married couple and the retired Golden State Warriors baller wants it removed as evidence in their case.

Barnes filed documents, obtained by The Blast, objecting to a private text message between himself and Fisher being entered as evidence in the lawsuit between Barnes and Gloria Govan.

As we reported, Barnes accused his ex-wife of embezzling over $300,000 from him during their marriage, including allegedly forging his signature to purchase a house for her parents. She countersued for defamation.

The text message in question sent to Fisher reads, “Listen.. I’m not sure how much she’s told you.. But she’s mad at me cause I found out she stole nearly a million dollars forged my signature & stole my ss# to get her parent a night club & the house they live in.. Since we’ve been going to court over that situation she’s been holding that hate & frustration for me against my boys.”

The outlet adds that Fisher filed in the documents that Barnes’ claims against Govan were damaging to her defamation countersuit, but Barnes insists it was a private conversation between the pair and shouldn’t have been introduced as evidence. Essentially, Barnes feels Fisher is involving himself in the matter on a level that doesn’t concern him.

