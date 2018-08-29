Praise Mix To Make You Pray More And Worry Less [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s time for the Praise Mix! Are you worried about a new job, money and more? Just pray about it to God. In the praise mix it’s all songs about speaking to God and having faith.
When you’re not worried about certain situations it will make you feel that you can win. God helps you fight battles that you never thought you could get through. Continue to praise his name because you’ve got the victory!
RELATED: Praise Break: “O Holy Night” Version That Will Make You Call Out For God [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Praise Break: Maurette Brown Clark’s “Just Want To Praise You” Inspires A Word About God’s Blessing & Goodness [EXCLUSIVE]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Praise Break: Jonathan McReynolds “Not Lucky, I’m Loved” [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Would Michael Jackson Approve? Celebrity Moonwalks Ranked From Best To Worst
- Happy Birthday MJ: 5 Artists Who Were Influenced By The King of Pop
- The Cast Of The Nun Test Their Knowledge On The God’s Of Hip Hop
- Kanye West Apologizes For Slavery Comment & Addresses Trump Friendship, Twitter Reacts
- Two Men Facing 10 Years In Prison For Charge Of Hate Crime Against Black Man
- Whats The Best Place To Get Ice Cream In Atlanta?
- Evander GRiiim Talks Racisim In The Latin Community, El Paso Texas, Quavo & Offset Studio Experience
- Joe Budden Adds Remy Ma, Scottie Beam to State of the Culture
- Serena Williams Trolled TF Out Of Her Wakanda Catsuit Haters At The US Open
- White Florida Governor Candidate Says State Shouldn’t “Monkey This Up” By Electing Black Man
Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
1. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In ChicagoSource:Breakwind Ent. 1 of 9
2. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In ChicagoSource:Breakwind Ent. 2 of 9
3. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In ChicagoSource:Breakwind Ent. 3 of 9
4. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In ChicagoSource:Breakwind Ent. 4 of 9
5. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In ChicagoSource:Breakwind Ent. 5 of 9
6. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In ChicagoSource:Breakwind Ent. 6 of 9
7. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In ChicagoSource:Breakwind Ent. 7 of 9
8. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In ChicagoSource:Breakwind Ent. 8 of 9
9. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In ChicagoSource:Breakwind Ent. 9 of 9
Praise Mix To Make You Pray More And Worry Less [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com