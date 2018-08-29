Praise Mix To Make You Pray More And Worry Less [EXCLUSIVE]

08.29.18
It’s time for the Praise Mix! Are you worried about a new job, money and more? Just pray about it to God. In the praise mix it’s all songs about speaking to God and having faith.

When you’re not worried about certain situations it will make you feel that you can win. God helps you fight battles that you never thought you could get through. Continue to praise his name because you’ve got the victory!

