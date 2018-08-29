Rickey Smiley is so happy for Andrew Gillium. People doubted he would win the primary for governor of Florida and Rickey mentioned that this election coming up is huge. He wants everyone to get out and vote, especially if you can do early voting.
Rickey also spoke about Stacey Abrams and how when he met her he learned so much about her platform. Black women are making a difference in a lot of these elections so let’s keep these wins up. Make sure you’re voting for the candidate that will help guide this country into a better place and change laws.
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
Black Twitter Explodes With Pride After Andrew Gillum Wins Democratic Primary For Florida Governor
Rickey Smiley: “Get Out And Vote” [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com