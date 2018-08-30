Here is The Full Program For Aretha Franklin’s Funeral Service On Friday, Aug. 31

Aretha Franklin’s Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Aug. 31 and will start a 9am. Here is the full program from Aretha Franklin’s funeral.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

Bishop Charles H. E llis II I, Officiant

Re v. Robert Smith Jr., Co-Officiant

9:30-9:50 a.m.: Musical Prelude: Aretha Franklin Orchestra

9:50-10:00 a.m.: Lighting of Candles: Swanson Funeral Home, Inc.

10:00-10:20 a.m.: Processional: Clergy, Ministers and Family

10:20-10:25 a.m.: Prayer of Comfort: Dr. E.L. Branch, Pastor, Third New Hope Church

10:25-10:40 a.m.: Scripture of Comfort:

10:25 a.m.: Old Testament: Bishop T.D. Jakes, Potter’s House, Dallas, TX

10:30 a.m.: New Testament: Pastor Solomon Kinloch, Triumph Church

10:35 a.m.: The Psalm: Bishop P.A. Brooks, Pastor, New St. Paul Tabernacle Church

10:40-10:45 a.m.: Musical Tribute: Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir

10:45-10:49 a.m. : Musical Tribute: Faith Hill

10:49-11:03 a.m. : Remarks:

10:49 a.m.: Brenda Jones, City Council President

10:51 a.m. : JoAnn Watson, Detroit City Council

10:53 a.m.: Mike Duggan, Mayor, City of Detroit

10:57 a.m.: Governor Rick Snyder, State of Michigan

11:03-11:08 a.m.: Musical Tribute: Ariana Grande

1108-11:13 a.m.: Musical Tribute: The Clark Sisters

11:13-11:18 a.m: Acknowledgements and Condolences: Barbara Sampson

11:18-11:23 a.m. : Musical Tribute: The Williams Brothers & Vanessa Bell Armstrong

11:23-11:40 a.m.: Family Reflections: Vaughn, Cristal, Victorie & Jordan Franklin

11:40-11:45 a.m.: Family Musical Tribute: Edward Franklin

11:45-11:50 a.m.: Obituary: Sabrina Owens

11:50-11:55 a.m.: Musical Tribute: Alice McAllister Tillman

11:55-12:00 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Audrey DuBois Harris

12:00-12:15 p.m. : Personal Remarks:

12:00 p.m.: Eric Holder, Former U.S. Attorney General

12:10 p.m.: Former President, William (Bill) Jefferson Clinton

12:15-12:19 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Pastor Shirley Caesar and Tasha Cobbs-Leonard

12:19-12:36 p.m.: Personal Reflections :

12:19 p.m.: Greg Mathis, Retired Judge, 36th District Court, Detroit, MI

12:23 p.m.: Brenda Lawrence, State Representative, 14th Congressional District

12:27 p.m.: Rev. Donald L. Parsons, Logos Assembly Church, Chicago, IL

12:31 p.m.: Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder, National Action Network

12:36-12:41 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Chaka Khan

12:41-12:51 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Ron Isley

12:51 p.m.: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Founder/President Rainbow P.U.S.H. Coalition

1:00 p.m.: Dr. William J. Barber, II, Pastor, Greenleaf Christian Church, Goldsborough N.C

1:05 p.m.: Rev. James Holley, Retired Pastor, New Light Missionary Baptist Church

1:10-1:15 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Fantasia Barrino-Taylor

1:15-1:30 p.m: Personal Reflections :

1:15 p.m. : Tyler Perry

1:17 p.m.: Cicely Tyson, Actress

1:20 p.m. : Clive Davis, Chief Creative Officer, Sony Music

1:25 p.m.: Smokey Robinson, Recording Artist

1:30-1:34 p.m. : Musical Tribute: Bishop Paul Morton and Yolanda Adams

1:34-1:53 p.m.: Personal Reflections :

1:34 p.m.: Mildred Gaddis, Radio Personality

1:38 p.m.: Isaiah Thomas, Former NBA Player, Detroit Pistons

1:42 p.m.: Ron Moten, Personal Friend, Franchise Owner, McDonald’s Restaurants

1:48 p.m.: Michael Eric Dyson, Professor of Sociology, Georgetown University

1:53-2:00 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Bishop Marvin Sapp and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir

2:00-2:05 p.m.: Sermonic Selection: Jennifer Hudson

2:05-2:35 p.m.: Eulogy: Rev. Jasper Williams, Jr., Pastor, Salem Baptist Church, Atlanta GA

2:35-2:45 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Stevie Wonder joined by National Artists

2:45-3:00 p.m.: Recessional: Jennifer Holliday and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir

Here is The Full Program For Aretha Franklin’s Funeral Service On Friday, Aug. 31 was originally published on mypraiseatl.com

