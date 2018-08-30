Why STD’s Are On The Rise [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 08.30.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

STD’s are on the rise and have increased by over 200,000 cases. The CDC is saying that almost 2.3 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis happened last year. Doctors believe that STD’s continue to be on the rise because people that have the disease might not know.

They even spoke about people meeting others on Tinder, the dating app and not using protection. Rickey Smiley couldn’t believe that people meet others just to smash them on the dating site. The CDC wants people to continue to get tested to prevent diseases from being spread.

RELATED: R. Kelly Accuser Sues Him For Allegedly Giving Her An STD

RELATED: R. Kelly Accused Of Giving Woman STD, Forcing Her To Join Cult

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Report: Bravo Reality TV Stars Must Sign STD Clause

The Latest:

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Meetings

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Why STD’s Are On The Rise [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Cascade Community Skating Day
CASCADE SKATING 15TH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION DAY
08.17.18
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close