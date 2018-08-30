Jacquees Covers Ella Mai New Song and We Are Here For It!

All summer long artist have been covering Ella Mai’s mega hit ‘Booed Up’ but with the release of another banger ‘Trip’ we suspect this song is next!
Singer Jacquees posted to his Instagram account his version of Ella Mai’s newest release while in the United Kingdom. And baby, we are so here for this! Just cut the check and put him on the remix because we need the entire version of Ella Mai’s ‘Trip’ featuring Jacquees.
RELATED STORY: A Mood: Watch Plies Prove That Guys Love Ella Mai’s ‘Boo’d Up’ More Than Women Do
