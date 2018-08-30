Why A Family Of Deer Are Coming For Ms. Pat [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Ms. Pat from “Rickey Smiley For Real” called into “The Rickey Smiley Show” and spoke about her trouble with deer. She recently hit 2 deer and now the family of deer is coming for her. Ms. Pat mentioned that one broke it’s neck when it got hit and when the family of deer approached her they weren’t scared.
She even hissed at them and they didn’t move. Beyonce Alowishus told Ms. Pat that there are laws that you have to follow after hitting a deer. If you don’t report hitting a deer you can be fined and even be3 arrested. She also spoke about deer bating and how there is a smell that other deer can sense. You need special cleaning for it and until you get it the deer will keep coming toward you.
