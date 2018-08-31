CLOSE
Lil Uzi Vert “Free Smooth Freestyle,” Saweetie & London On Da Track ft. G-Eazy & Rich The Kid “Up Now” & More | Daily Visuals 8.30.18

Lil Uzi Vert freestyles with his homies and Saweetie burns rubber with London On Da Track. Today's Daily Visuals.

Lil Uzi Vert recently had a Bible thrown at him during an onstage performance and while it might’ve interrupted him for a second it surely hasn’t stopped him from continuing to rap.

While his fans await for his upcoming LP Eternal Atake, Uzi keeps feeding them appetizers and today’s no different as he drops a quick “Free Smooth Freestyle” where he drops some bars off the top of his head with a few friends who do the same.

Back on the west coast Saweetie and London On Da Track turn up from the race track to the baseball diamond in the G-Eazy and Rich The Kid assisted clip to “Up Now.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Boogie, Tommy Genesis, and more.

LIL UZI VERT – “FREE SMOOTH FREESTYLE”

SAWEETIE & LONDON ON DA TRACK FT. G-EAZY AND RICH THE KID – “UP NOW”

BOOGIE – “DÉJÀ VU”

TOMMY GENESIS – “100 BAD”

CLASSIFIED – “FINISH IT”

FREDO BANG – “STATUS”

