Eminem Drops Off Surprise Album “Kamikaze”: Stream It Here

Eminem's latest is a clunky 'Revival'

Stream Eminem’s surprise album “Kamikaze.”

Surprise! With no warning at all, Eminem decides to come through today and treat fans to a surprise album called Kamikaze, which is executive produced Dr. Dre & Slim Shady himself. 

Laced with 13 tracks in total, the follow up to last year’s Revival LP features guest appearances from Joyner Lucas, Royce Da 5’9″ & Toronto R&B singer Jessie Reyez, the latter of which who appears twice on the project on songs “Nice Guy” & “Good Guy.” Meanwhile, his manager, Paul Rosenberg, also contributes to the project with an interlude on track #4 “Paul’s Skit.”

