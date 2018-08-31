CLOSE
Entertainment News
Nick Cannon Provides His Side Of The Azealia Banks “Wild N’ Out” Story

Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon speaks out.

Today’s episode of Everyday Struggle found Nick Cannon holding it down as a guest host. While the conversation was wide-reaching, eventually, Cannon opens up about the whole Azealia Banks debacle, in which she accused Wild N’ Out of being “anti-black” among other dubious claims. As there are generally two sides to every story, Nick provided his own insight into what went down. To be fair, Nick alludes that while Banks was far from the best guest on set, she was much better afterward.“It’s funny because she actually broke down. And I was like, ‘Yo, anything you don’t want to air, let me know and we won’t do it,’” Cannon explained. “She said it right there, she was like ‘That’s very anti-black.’ I was like, ‘yo that’s not what I’m about, but if you feel that way, I’ll take it out.’” Eventually, he decides to drop some insight as an armchair psychologist, speculating that Banks’ comments stemmed from a place of insecurity. “In her community, cause she always talks about dating white men, she’s probably not looked at as beautiful to your other peers,” he says. “So when she hears DC Young Fly say ‘with yo ugly ass…’ He darker than her, and he uglier than her!”

Nick Cannon Provides His Side Of The Azealia Banks “Wild N’ Out” Story was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

