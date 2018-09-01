CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Post Malone, Meek Mill & More Kick Off Day One Of Made In America Festival

Although earlier in the year the festival seemed to be in jeopardy, the two-day event from Jay-Z and Roc Nation is very much in effect.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Made In America Festival Flier 2018

Source: Made In America / Made In America

Later this afternoon, TIDAL users and those who haven’t jumped on the streaming service’s bandwagon will be treated to a live stream of this year’s Made In America Festival. Kicking off the first day of the two-day event in the headlining slots are Post Malone and Meek Mill.

Meek, who will be rocking his in his hometown of Philadelphia, will surely get a big boost from the crowd and Malone has enough hits stacked on deck to surely get hands and cell phones in the air. Joining in on today’s festivities will be Janelle Monáe, Fat Joe, 6Lack, Saba, and many more.

Sunday’s set will be headlined by none other than Kendrick Lamar with Nicki Minaj and Diplo sharing the top billing.

Peep today’s Made In America starting at 1PM ET by following this link.

For the TIDAL Stage feed:

For the Freedom Stage feed:

For the Rock & Liberty Stage feed:

Photo: Made In America

Watch: Post Malone, Meek Mill & More Kick Off Day One Of Made In America Festival was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Cascade Community Skating Day
CASCADE SKATING 15TH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION DAY
08.17.18
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close