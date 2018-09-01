CLOSE
Las Vegas Casino Places Blame On YG For Robbery & Beating

Back in June, the man that YG reportedly robbed of a chain and had his entourage beat down sued the rapper and the Cosmopolitan Hotel Las Vegas.

YG Hosts Album Release Concert And 4Hunnid Fashion Show For New Album 'Stay Dangerous'

YG is currently embroiled in a legal tussle with a man who says he and his entourage beat him down and robbed him in a Las Vegas casino back in May of this year. After the man launched a lawsuit against the California rapper, the hotel placed the blame squarely on YG according to a new report.

The Blast reports:

Naderi sued YG for assault, battery and theft and the Cosmo for not providing adequate security at the hotel. The lawsuit is seeking in excess of $250,000 in damages.

In July, the rapper was arrested and booked after turning himself into Vegas cops and he was officially charged with felony robbery. The rapper posted $20,000 bail and the criminal case is ongoing.

On August 24, the Cosmopolitan Hotel Las Vegas filed court docs demanding to be dismissed from the lawsuit.

The casino denies each and every allegation that they did anything wrong. They accuse Naderi of being negligent and careless on the night in question, which contributed to his alleged injuries.

They claim the alleged injuries were also caused by third parties, such as YG, who they had no control over.

Tough spot for YG at this point. Thus far, nothing has emerged from the rapper’s camp that zeroes in on how they intend to respond.

Las Vegas Casino Places Blame On YG For Robbery & Beating was originally published on hiphopwired.com

