CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Uh Oh! Gloria Govan Arrested For Child Endangerment

The ongoing drama between the reality star and her ex-husband Matt Barnes just got really real.

4 reads
Leave a comment
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2014 - Arrivals

Source: Jason Merritt / Getty

The ongoing drama between Gloria Govan and Matt Barnes just got really real.

Apparently, the 33-year-old “Basketball Wives” reality star was recently arrested on Friday (August 31) for felony child endangerment.

Welp!

According to TMZ, police arrested her after she and her ex-husband allegedly got into a fight that put their 9-year-old twin boys in danger. See, sources told the gossip site that Barnes was scheduled to pick his sons up after school for the Labor Day weekend, having custody of them for the holiday.

However, Govan had different ideas, picking up the boys instead and ushering them into her car. Barnes wasn’t too happy with that, told the boys to get out of the car and get into his. This is when all hell broke loose.

TMZ noted that “Gloria then flew into a rage, tried to follow the [Golden State Warriors’]  car, screaming and cussing.” Sources also told the site that soon after she blocked Matt’s car with the kids inside.

That’s when someone called 911.

Police arrived and arrested Govan for child endangerment and violating a court order. After police took her to jail, they let Barnes take the kids after he showed them the paperwork that proved he had custody for the weekend.

Despite Govan’s behavior, she wasn’t in jail too long though. She was released on Saturday (September 1) on $100,000 bail.

We don’t know what sparked this, but dis tew much!

RELATED NEWS:

AM BUZZ: Gloria Govan & Derek Fisher’s Shameless PDA; Meagan Good Claps Back & More

Two Women Arrested After Video Of Toddlers Smoking Weed Goes Viral

Cardi B’s Husband Offset Arrested In Georgia On Marijuana And Gun Possession Charges

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs

19 photos Launch gallery

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs

Continue reading We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs

Celebs get married, and then sadly, divorced. Here’s a gallery of some folks you might not even remember were married!

Uh Oh! Gloria Govan Arrested For Child Endangerment was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Cascade Community Skating Day
CASCADE SKATING 15TH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION DAY
08.17.18
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close