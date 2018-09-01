Bishop Who Was Accused Of Groping Ariana Grande Apologizes: ‘Maybe I Was Too Friendly’

As woman, we are all too familiar with the awkwardness Ariana Grande felt while being inappropriately touched by Bishop Charles H Ellis III at Aretha Franklin’s funeral yesterday. Ariana had recently finished performing when the Bishop called her back to the podium to “apologize.” He thought, when he saw her name on the program, that she some sort of Taco Bell meal. Because, they were serving Taco Bell at Aretha Franklin’s funeral. *Insert Phaedra Parks eye-roll*

Despite footage that shows the Bishop holding onto Ariana Grande and squeezing her like a soft drink, many feel unbothered by the act because how she was dressed. Sexual abuse in the church is rampant, so no one should be surprised by the Bishop’s brazen behavior or by his misogynistic apology. Yet still, they give him a pass.

“It would never be my intention to touch any woman’s breast. … I don’t know I guess I put my arm around her,” Ellis told the Associated Press.. “Maybe I crossed the border, maybe I was too friendly or familiar but again, I apologize.”

According to Ellis, he hugs men and women the same way. “I hug all the female artists and the male artists,” Ellis said. “Everybody that was up, I shook their hands and hugged them. That’s what we are all about in the church. We are all about love.”

Copping a feel is what we call it. The uncomfortable feeling when a man finds an opportune time to inappropriately touch you. And a lot of times, it’s in a setting with a lot of people, so their behavior can be disguised in plain sight. And because they do their deed out in the open, so their victims don’t have a chance to react or feel shamed against making a scene.

I'm really sorry you had to go thru that @ArianaGrande that groping was beyond blatant and we could all see and feel your discomfort. #NotCool — Claudia Jordan (@claudiajordan) September 1, 2018

What’s even more disgusting are the loads of people who think Ariana deserved that treatment because her dress was so short and that she didn’t deserve to be there in the first place. The Black church thrives on respectability politics so we’re not surprised by their response. In fact, many thought it was a ploy to destroy another Black man of God. It’s not just Catholic priests caught sexually abusing children or other members of their church, who can forget the late Eddie Long?

Shame on that Bishop but Ariana Grande didn’t belong on that stage. She was a peasant compared to that royalty that performed in tribute to Aretha. — SDJR (@TheOriginalGuru) September 1, 2018

Put aside the groping incident, #ArianaGrande lacked funeral decorum, class, maturity, and extra material when she showed up wearing what she did at the #ArethaFrankinFuneral . She's a divinely gorgeous woman with a God given talent, but who was really listening to her voice? — Anne Coggin Gray (@annegray68) September 1, 2018

Stop talking about #ArianaGrande ‘s dress length. Stop it. The girl was violated by a man on live television and y’all are more concerned with her knees showing. — Sierra White 🧚🏽‍♂️ (@iSierraNichole) September 1, 2018

I think every woman can look at #ArianaGrande face & body language, viscerally feel what she's feeling. The tension, nervous laughter. Not wanting to make a scene. Every woman knows this feeling. But ppl are talking more about her dress but not the Bishops filthy tactics. Shame pic.twitter.com/xptu1cyZHG — Nava Mohan Rao…. 🇮🇳 (@iamnavamohan) September 1, 2018

The length of Ariana Grande’s dress or pale vocals does not make it OK for her to be treated like a sexual object and groped. Period. The sooner we stop making excuses for what we all know to be true about instances like this, we were put a dent in the incidents from occurring.

