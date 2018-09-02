BlackLove: 99-Year-Old Walks Six Miles Daily To Visit Wife In Hospital

An elderly couple based in Rochester, New York is serving #RelationshipGoals and exemplifying the beauty of Black love. Luther Younger, 99, walks six miles every day to be by his wife Waverlee’s side at the Strong Memorial Hospital, CBS News reported.

Luther and Waverlee have been married for 55 years, the news outlet writes. Nine years ago Waverlee was diagnosed with a brain tumor and was given five years to live. After her diagnosis, she spent a lot of time in the hospital and her husband made it a point to be with her. Waverlee was recently admitted to the hospital for pneumonia and Luther makes the 6-mile trek to and from the hospital every day. Many people have offered to drive him to the hospital but the former Marine insists on walking because it gives him time to reflect on his and Waverlee’s relationship.

“I got a wife. I don’t want to wait on the bus. I want to go up there to see my wife,” he told CBS News. “She is a beautiful lady and she treats me as a person is supposed to be … she made a man out of me. That’s why I love her, because she’s tough. She’s not weak … That’s the kind of woman I want.” No matter what the weather condition is, he doesn’t let it deter him from seeing his wife who he lovingly calls his “cup of tea.”

The couple’s daughter Lutheta says his walks to the hospital keeps him going. “He’s always cared about her the way he does [now]. He loves my mom, He’ll do anything for her,” she said. Lutheta has launched a GoFundMe page to help cover Waverlee’s hospital costs.

