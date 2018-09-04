Was Rae Sremmurd’s Home Invasion An Inside Job? [EXCLUSIVE]

Rae Sremmurd’s home was burglarized this past weekend and people are wondering if it was an inside job. The security on duty at their home was assaulted and they took the safe. Slim Jxmmi was home at the time of the robbery that happened at 4:30 am.

Aretha Franklin’s family isn’t happy with the eulogy done by Rev. Jasper Williams Jr. He talked about Black Lives Matter, as well as Black women raising Black men. Many believe it was the wrong message for the wrong time.

