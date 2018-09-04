Did Bobby Brown Have An Intimate Relationship With Janet Jackson? [EXCLUSIVE]

| 09.04.18
Gary With Da Tea is back and spilling all the gossip about Bobby Brown! “The Bobby Brown Story” on BET premieres today and Gary brought up the fact that Janet Jackson allegedly had an intimate relationship with him. There have been rumors circulating that Janet was in his hotel room and they had sex, but then he kicked her out.

He allegedly did that because they got in an argument over James DeBarge. No one is sure if the story is true or not, but Gary mentioned that Janet didn’t want Bobby because he didn’t fit in with the family. We will see if in the movie we see any part of this.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

