Lil Pump might want to reconsider the bright colored dread lock look. The upstart will be doing some time in the clink for a probation violation.

On Monday, September 3 the “Gucci Gang” rapper announced via his Instagram account that some of his poor choices from the past have come back to haunt him. “Listen up, y’all, I’m just going to get straight to the point. Y’all seen what happened in Miami. I got arrested over some bullsh*t. I’m on probation in L.A. I just violated my PO, so I gotta go in and do a couple months.”

Back in August Pump was arrested in Miami for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license. Apparently he was driving a white Rolls Royce with plates that were registered to a Mini Cooper out of all cars. When the police pulled him over he admitted to never owning a license.

Nevertheless the Florida native remains optimistic regarding his upcoming vacation behind bars and reassured his fans that new material is on the way. “I got some crazy ass sh*t while I’m there, so I’m going to have something for ya’ll. Don’t worry. It’s going to be crazy. He ended the clip with some advice for his younger followers. “But listen up kids. Stay in school and don’t f*** up like me”.

This is not the first time he has been in trouble with the law. On February 15, 2018 he was arrested for discharging a weapon in an inhabited location. His handlers claim three men attempted to break into his home thus he acted in self defense.

While he is away his management team will handle his official social media accounts.

Via Billboard Magazine

Photo: Nabil Elderkin/Warner Bros.

Lil Pump Confirms He Will Have To Serve Time In Jail [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

