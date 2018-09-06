CLOSE
Tisha Campbell Says Ex Duane Martin Has $750K Shirt Collection, Demanding Spousal Support

The pair are embroiled in bitter divorce proceedings at the moment with the 'Martin' actress demanding her estranged husband pay up.

Celebrity sightings at the Rams game

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Tisha Campbell-Martin and husband Duane Martin are in the middle of a bitter divorce and now it’s coming down to the money. The former Martin actress is demanding spousal support and says Martin can pay considering his shirt collection alone is worth $750,000.

TMZ reports:

Tisha filed new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, and puts Duane Martin on blast for his wardrobe. In particular, she say he has more than 500 shirts that cost $1,500 a piece … totaling a whopping $750k! Tisha says she knows this because Duane made a video bragging about it.

In docs, Tisha says she has $1.5 million in assets but right now doesn’t have a steady source of income, and that’s why she’s asking for spousal support. She says her monthly expenses total at least $33k per month, and estimates Duane makes around $62k per month.

The outlet adds that in breaking the original story, Campbell-Martin has accused Martin of allegedly hiding his assets.

Photo: WENN

Tisha Campbell Says Ex Duane Martin Has $750K Shirt Collection, Demanding Spousal Support was originally published on hiphopwired.com

