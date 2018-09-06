CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rock-T’s NFL Picks For Week 1 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rock-T is back with his NFL picks for the week. He thinks the Atlanta Falcons will win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He doesn’t care if they won the Super Bowl last season or not.

He has the Steelers beating the Cleveland Browns and Houston taking it from the New England Patriots. Rock-T thinks Baltimore will win over Buffalo and DC will win against Arizona. He also mentioned that Jacksonville will win over the Giants. Who do you have winning this week?

Rock-T’s NFL Picks For Week 1 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

