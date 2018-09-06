Why Adidas Should Put Out A Childish Gambino Sandal [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 09.06.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Childish Gambino is touring currently with Vince Staples and Rae Sremmurd. Adidas just announced an endorsement deal with him and they are pretty excited about it. Headkrack thinks that instead of them designing a sneaker for him they should do a sandals.

Childish Gambino is very artsy and it fits his style a little more. Rickey Smiley mentioned that Noah had nice sandals and David had the high top sandals. We will see what the sneaker looks like when Adidas debuts it.

RELATED: Headkrack On Childish Gambino’s New Music: “He’s Making Music For Dudes Who Wear Half Shirts” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Childish Gambino’s Management Responds To “This Is America” Being Stolen

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: New Claims Suggests Childish Gambino Stole “This Is America”

The Latest:

#ThisIsAmerica: Twitter Is In Love With Childish Gambino’s New Video

12 photos Launch gallery

#ThisIsAmerica: Twitter Is In Love With Childish Gambino’s New Video

Continue reading #ThisIsAmerica: Twitter Is In Love With Childish Gambino’s New Video

#ThisIsAmerica: Twitter Is In Love With Childish Gambino’s New Video

[caption id="attachment_2900314" align="alignleft" width="696"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Donald Glover’s alter ego, Childish Gambino, is back! While hosting SNL this weekend, the talented singer, actor and screenwriter also dropped a video for his newest song “This Is America.” The stunning visual and shocking video juxtaposes riots, police and gun violence happening with Childish and others dancing, ignoring the chaos around them. And from the look of it, it’s got Twitter shook…and for good reason. Here’s what people are saying.

Why Adidas Should Put Out A Childish Gambino Sandal [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Cascade Community Skating Day
CASCADE SKATING 15TH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION DAY
08.17.18
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close