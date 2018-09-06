Why Adidas Should Put Out A Childish Gambino Sandal [EXCLUSIVE]

Childish Gambino is touring currently with Vince Staples and Rae Sremmurd. Adidas just announced an endorsement deal with him and they are pretty excited about it. Headkrack thinks that instead of them designing a sneaker for him they should do a sandals.

Childish Gambino is very artsy and it fits his style a little more. Rickey Smiley mentioned that Noah had nice sandals and David had the high top sandals. We will see what the sneaker looks like when Adidas debuts it.

