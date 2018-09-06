Rickey Smiley Talks About What Muhammad Ali Did To What Colin Kaepernick Is Currently Doing [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley couldn’t sleep and went to check social media and couldn’t believe some of the things he was seeing. People are mad at Nike for supporting Colin Kaepernick and some are burning possessions such as sneakers and clothing. Rickey mentioned he saw a great post on social media that people should be giving those clothes and sneakers to a veteran they say they care about.
He also talked about how Muhammad Ali didn’t fight and protested the war and is known as the greatest athlete. Kaepernick is standing up for social injustice and people are giving him backlash. Jeff Johnson also chimed in about how Nike is tapping into the culture.
#JustDoIt: Colin Kaepernick Fronts Nike’s 30th Anniversary “Just Do It” Ad, Patriotic Twitter Big Mad
