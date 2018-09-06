We Finally Get Our First Look At Marvel’s ‘Captain Marvel’, Doesn’t Disappoint [Photos]

After the credits were done rolling at the end of Avengers: Infinity War fans been patiently waiting for Marvel to throw them a lifeline to get their hearts pumping with excitement again. Looks like they’ve finally gotten their wish.

This week Entertainment Weekly published some exclusive first-look photos of Marvel’s highly anticipated Captain Marvel (the superhero that Nick Fury paged in Infinity War‘s post-credit scene before he became powder) and not only do we get to see Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) in her full superhero attire, but we also get out first look at the film’s villains, The Skrulls, an alien race that can take the form of humans and superheroes and replace them here on earth and around the universe.

In other words, some of your favorite Avengers just might be Skrulls on the low and this film will introduce that possibility. Could one of those replacements be Bruce Banner who couldn’t Hulk out in Infinity War no matter how hard he tried? Maybe Black Widow who suddenly decided to turn in her redhead for a blond wig is a Skrull on the low. While Captain Marvel will introduce that possibility we’ll have to wait till Avengers 4 to find out if that is in fact the case.

Set in the 1990’s, Captain Marvel will tell the story of how Carol Danvers goes from a U.S. Air Force Captain to the most powerful superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Thanos better be shook!). We wonder how she’ll react to iPods being that she will have left Earth when Sony Walkmans were all the rage.

Check out pictures from the upcoming Captain Marvel below and marvel at how young Samuel L. Jackson looks with a full wig piece and digitally done up facial features. He looks younger here than he did in Coming To America!

Captain Marvel will fly into theaters on March 8, 2019. Peep more at Entertainment Weekly.

Photos: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel (Entertainment Weekly)

