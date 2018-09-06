CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Nicki Minaj is donating $25,000 to Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens

0 reads
Leave a comment

During her Beats1 Queen Radio show, the rapper and actor described Owens as a “legend” who had inspired her. Geoffrey Owens was recently the subject of a public shaming after he was photographed working at a Trader Joes.

Nicki Minaj

Rancel Lopez

Nicki Minaj is donating $25,000 to Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Cascade Community Skating Day
CASCADE SKATING 15TH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION DAY
08.17.18
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close