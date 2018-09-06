During her Beats1 Queen Radio show, the rapper and actor described Owens as a “legend” who had inspired her. Geoffrey Owens was recently the subject of a public shaming after he was photographed working at a Trader Joes.

Nicki Minaj is donating $25,000 to Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

