Register To Win Tickets To See The Predator Sept 14th [CONTEST]

2018 Toronto International Film Festival

Register to win a pair of tickets to the highly anticipated movie “The Predator” hitting theaters on Friday, September 14th.

 

Release Date: September 14

 

Cast: Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Thomas Jane, Alfie Allen, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey, Yvonne Strahovski

Director: Shane Black

Synopsis: From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black’s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before.  And only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biology professor can prevent the end of the human race.

 

Official Website: http://www.ThePredatorMovie.com

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/Predator

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/PredatorMovies

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/Predator

Hashtag: #ThePredator

 

The predator

