#RP With Raven Paris: Bobby Brown And Janet Jackson Had A Romantic Relationship, Nike Falls Victim To Boycotts & More

Entertainment News
| 09.07.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Press play up top to hear Raven Paris run down info on former Cosby Show star Geoffrey Owens’ come up, why people are boycotting Nike and details on Janet Jackson and Bobby Brown.

1. Tyler Perry Offers Geoffrey Owens A Job On This Hit OWN Show

2. Veterans Clap Back At #NikeBoycott In Support Of Colin Kaepernick Campaign

3. Bobby Brown & Janet Jackson Cover Magazine Together [PHOTO]

4. 7 Explosive Takeaways From ‘The Bobby Brown Story’ On BET

BONUS: Peep throwback photos of Bobby Brown and his daughter below…

For more of what’s trending and being reposted, text REPOST to 24042 to join the mobile club (msg & data rates may apply) and follow @Raven_Paris on social media and TheRavenParis.com!

Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Bobby Brown Through The Years

10 photos Launch gallery

Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Bobby Brown Through The Years

Continue reading Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Bobby Brown Through The Years

Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Bobby Brown Through The Years

#RP With Raven Paris: Bobby Brown And Janet Jackson Had A Romantic Relationship, Nike Falls Victim To Boycotts & More was originally published on 92q.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Cascade Community Skating Day
CASCADE SKATING 15TH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION DAY
08.17.18
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close