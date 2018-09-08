CLOSE
Did George Zimmerman Threaten Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Life Via Text Messages?

In a series of text messages obtained by The Blast, the man acquitted for the death of Trayvon Martin allegedly called Bey a "whore" and claimed to want to feed the rapper to the alligators.

George Zimmerman, the man who was acquitted for killing unarmed teen Trayvon Martin in 2012, continues to show that he has no regard for Black life.

This time around, it’s being reported that he allegedly sent death threats to Jay-Z and had words for Beyonce. As many of us know, Jay-Z is a co-executive produced on the powerful documentary series “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story.”

The Blast writes that a source sent them text messages that Zimmerman sent to private investigator Dennis Warren that he wanted to feed the rapper to the alligators and called Queen Bey a “whore.”

Yeah, he tried it.

Sources claims these messages were sent to Warren when he reached out to Zimmerman on behalf of the series. Apparently, these same messages will be included in the final sixth episode of the series.

Sadly, these texts are just the tip of the iceberg, especially when it comes to threatening Jay-Z and Warren.

As we previously reported, last December Zimmerman told The Blast in an interview that he he wants to kill the “4:44” rapper because of the documentary series and that he would feed him to the alligators too.

Not to mention, Zimmerman was charged this May with stalking “willfully, maliciously and repeatedly” cyberstalking and harassing Warren,” who had initially contacted Zimmerman last September.

We reported that Zimmerman allegedly called Warren 55 times, left 36 voicemails, texted him 67 times, and sent 27 emails over a nine-day span. In addition, an example of his alleged stalking included texting, “Help Mrs. Warren out and give him a heads up, I’m going to find him. And I’m bringing hell with me.”

Here’s what we know for sure: Jay isn’t pressed about Zimmerman in any way. As Complex pointed out, the rapper addressed the issue earlier this year in the song “Top Off.”

“Meanwhile Georgie Porgie sinnin’ and sendin’ me threats/Save your breath, you couldn’t beat a flight of steps/Try that shit with a grown man / I’ll kill that fuckboy with my own hand.”

Enough said.

