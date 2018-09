Via | HipHopDX

TWITTER – JAY-Z and Kanye West have been embroiled in a long-standing cold war for nearly two years. But on Saturday (September 8), ‘Ye tweeted that a sequel to the Hip Hop super duo’s 2011 Watch The Throne album is on its way.

“throne2 coming soon,” he wrote.

