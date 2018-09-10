CLOSE
Kanye West Said He Will Teach An Art Class In Chicago, This Is News To The School

Yeezy stay throwing promises against the wall, but which ones are going to stick.

Kanye West is starting to lose track of what’s real and what is not, maybe? Although he announced he will be teaching an art class in Chicago, the school says there are no such plans in the works. 

Say what now?

As with most things Yeezy nowadays, the announcement came via Twitter.

“I will teach a course at the Art Institute of Chicago and the American Academy of Art,” he tweeted last night.

Yeezy giving back to the community, that’s totally awesome, was the general sentiment.

But then, the Art Institute of Chicago told Buzzfeed it was basically news to them, too.

“We’re flattered that Mr. West would have an interest in teaching emerging artists and designers at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, however, Mr. West is not currently teaching at SAIC, and at this time, there are no plans for him to do so,” Bree Witt, the director of communications at the school, told Buzzfeed.

Receipts, you gotta present them. But whatever you do, don’t ask Yeezy or his wife about Tyson Beckford.

