CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Nicki Minaj Won’t Press Charges on Cardi B

0 reads
Leave a comment
Cardi B & Migos at Drai's Nightclub 2

Source: Courtesy of Tony Tran Photography / Courtesy of Tony Tran Photography

Everyone’s been talking about Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s altercation over the weekend. Let’s Just say…Things went down! Although no one knows what exactly happened to start the fight, we do know that it ended with Cardi throwing her shoe towards Nicki and a big knot on Cardi’s forehead. The rappers long time unsaid beef came to a head after Nicki allegedly liked a post about Cardi’s parenting. People magazine is reporting that Nicki isn’t going to press charges against the”Bodak Yellow” rapper. Nicki feels like since no one was hurt in the incident there’s no need to get the police.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews

Nicki Minaj Won’t Press Charges on Cardi B was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close