Why It’s So Dope That Drake & Meek Mill Performed Together [EXCLUSIVE]

Why It's So Dope That Drake & Meek Mill Performed Together

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 09.10.18
Fans were shocked to see Meek Mill come on stage with Drake. It was amazing to see as the crowd went crazy watching them perform together. Drake and Meek spoke about how they have so much respect for each other and are fans of each others music.

The pair’s beef stems back from when Meek first accused Drake of having a ghostwriter then the subsequent barbs began with Drake releasing “Charged Up” and “Back To Back,” the latter of which was nominated for a Grammy. As the beef simmered down between them, the 6 God continually put on for Meek, showing his support as Meek fought the legal system over and over again last winter.

Heakrack also spoke about the death of Mac Miller. He was loved by so many and it’s sad that he passed at such an early age. Headkrack played one of his interviews as well as a song where he talked about using drugs.

[caption id="attachment_3825679" align="alignnone" width="761"] Source: Michael Hickey / Getty[/caption] The news of Mac Miller’s death had barely broken Friday afternoon before an outpouring of mourning and condolences flooded social media from his fellow rappers and celebrities as well as fans alike. Miller was reportedly found dead in his southern California home from a drug overdose. He was just 26 years old. READ MORE: Mac Miller Said He Didn’t ‘Want To Be Depressed’ A Month Before His Apparent Overdose Death Many of the social media posts of condolences focused on how much of Miller’s content for his music dealt with topics such as depression and drug use. Other social media users made sure to call out certain media outlets for describing Miller as Ariana Grande’s ex-boyfriend instead of recognizing him for being a popular rapper in his own right. https://twitter.com/ThatEricAlper/status/1038176209258119168 The Pittsburgh native told Vulture last month that he wanted to find a balance between being happy and sad. “I really wouldn’t want just happiness,” he said during an interview that took place last month but was published on Thursday. “And I don’t want just sadness either. I don’t want to be depressed. I want to be able to have good days and bad days … I can’t imagine not waking up sometimes and being like, ‘I don’t feel like doing shit.’ And then having days where you wake up and you feel on top of the world.” Miller had just released his fifth studio album, “Swimming,” last month. The LP landed in the top five of the Billboard charts. Rappers like J Cole and Chance the Rapper took to Twitter to wish Miller peace in his final resting place, while some fans posted about what an inspiration he was to them in life. Scroll down to see other notable social media responses to Miller’s tragic and untimely death.  

