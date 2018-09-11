A Louisiana math teacher has been disciplined after she posted a racially charged post on Facebook shortly after Nike’s Colin Kaepernick ad. Valerie Scogin has been teaching at Slidell high school since 2008.

“They don’t have to live in that country. They could go back,” Scogin posted. “But it was their own people selling them into slavery to begin with and tearing them even worse in those countries of origin.”

She continued: “Want a better neighborhood? Move. You don’t have to choose to live in those zip codes. Want to not be stereotyped, tell people of that color to quit acting like animals and perpetuating the stereotype,” she wrote.

According to WWL TV, St. Tammany Parish Public School administrators said they took the “appropriate disciplinary actions,” even though Scogin was in class on Monday teaching students.

However, Scogin did apologize on Facebook for her racist post.

“Recently I posted a comment that may have been hurtful to some of you,” Scogin wrote. “In my reaction out of frustration at another Facebook post, I made some remarks that were against my better judgement [sic] and sensibilities. I now wish I hadn’t.”

Scogin added that: “the last thing I want to do is hurt anyone. I apologize for what I said and sincerely wish to avoid this in the future.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Louisiana Teacher Makes Racist Facebook Post was originally published on blackamericaweb.com