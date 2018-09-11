In the midst of Cardi B throwing shoes at Nicki Minaj, another woman-on-woman scuffle allegedly went down between R&B titans Mary J. Blige and Faith Evans. However, the Queen of Hip-Hop and R&B says nothing of the sort happened.

Page Six reports

“Of course that was made up. I was shooting a movie in Louisiana . . . I just got here today,” a glamorous Blige told us.

Blige said she had never dreamed of walking in a fashion show.

“I was a tomboy who thought about running in the streets or hopping a fence, playing basketball. I’m not gonna sit here and lie just because we at a fashion show. I just did not think about it, because I was not that girl.”

Blige walked the catwalk for New York Fashion Week at the Dennis Basso show on Monday (Sept. 10), and she looked marvelous as expected.

She told the outlet that her catwalk technique is inspired by her “f*ck you” mentality, so don’t think that the girl from Yonkers isn’t ready to deliver the fade if she needs to.

—

Photo: Getty

Mary J. Blige Says Aggi Auntie Dustup With Faith Evans Didn’t Happen was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9: