CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Mary J. Blige Says Aggi Auntie Dustup With Faith Evans Didn’t Happen

The Queen of Hip-Hop and R&B says it's "No More Drama" in her world.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Dennis Basso Spring/Summer 2019 Collection Runway Show

Source: Jared Siskin / Getty

In the midst of Cardi B throwing shoes at Nicki Minaj, another woman-on-woman scuffle allegedly went down between R&B titans Mary J. Blige and Faith Evans. However, the Queen of Hip-Hop and R&B says nothing of the sort happened.

Page Six reports

“Of course that was made up. I was shooting a movie in Louisiana . . . I just got here today,” a glamorous Blige told us.

Blige said she had never dreamed of walking in a fashion show.

“I was a tomboy who thought about running in the streets or hopping a fence, playing basketball. I’m not gonna sit here and lie just because we at a fashion show. I just did not think about it, because I was not that girl.”

Blige walked the catwalk for New York Fashion Week at the Dennis Basso show on Monday (Sept. 10), and she looked marvelous as expected.

She told the outlet that her catwalk technique is inspired by her “f*ck you” mentality, so don’t think that the girl from Yonkers isn’t ready to deliver the fade if she needs to.

Photo: Getty

Mary J. Blige Says Aggi Auntie Dustup With Faith Evans Didn’t Happen was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close