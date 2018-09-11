CLOSE
Nicki Minaj Kicks It With Puppets In “Barbie Dreams” Video

Nicki likes bright colors.

Nicki Minaj Barbie Dreams video

Source: Universal / Youtube

Oh that’s right, Nicki Minaj has a new album to promote. After going in on Cardi B for a few hours on Queen Radio, the Queens rapper got around to dropping the video for “Barbie Dreams” off her Queen album. 

Nicki is kicking her verses along with a bunch of puppets made to look like rappers including Weezy, 50 Cent and Tekashi in the colorful clip. Hey, the point is to focus on Nicki, we figure.

Watch the Hype Williams-directed “Barbie Dreams” video below.

 

Nicki Minaj Kicks It With Puppets In “Barbie Dreams” Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com

