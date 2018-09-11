CLOSE
African Americans Are Choosing Homeschooling To Teach Kids Black History

U.S. history classes devote less than 10 percent of class time to Black history, according to national research.

Homeschooling is an increasingly popular way for Americans to teach their kids and other students about Black history — and it is becoming more widespread, says a new report.

One of the reasons many parents turn to homeschooling, in which they create their own curriculums, is to provide kids with a more comprehensive education about Black history, NBC News reported. U.S. history classrooms in public schools spend a limited amount of time on African-American history—less than 10 percent of total course hours, according to a 2015 study cited in a research paper released by the  National Council of Social Studies last year.

Some schools may also only cover some, not all, of the Black history facts and moments that parents feel children should know. Schools might start with slavery and go to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., glossing over other prominent, but lesser-known moments, one interviewee pointed out in NBC’s report.

With parents taking their child’s or children’s education into their own hands, they can fill in the gaps and provide a personal touch while teaching Black history education. Parents can also turn to other avenues, such as a trip to the National Museum Of African American History And Culture, an educational space that speaks to the “national importance of examining Black History,” LaGarrett J. King, author of the National Council of Social Studies research paper, said.

It’s clear that homeschooling has become a “form of resistance” for parents who seek a better alternative for teaching kids about Black history.

