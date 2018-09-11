CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Trump Caught On Tape ‘Mocking’ The Death Of LaDavid Johnson And Other Soldiers, Omarosa Says

The former Trump aide released another secret recording from her time in the White House.

1 reads
Leave a comment

President Donald Trump “mocked” the sacrifice of a Black soldier and other members of his military unit who died in October 2017 fighting jihadists in the African nation of Niger, according to the president’s former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman.

See Also: Niger Ambush Was ‘Worst Military Fiasco’ Of Trump Administration

Newman levelled that charge against Trump on Monday with her release on MSNBC of yet another secret audio recording of conversations in the White House while she served as a staff member, NBC News reported.

Islamist fighters ambushed U.S. Army Sgt. LaDavid Johnson, three other American soldiers and Nigerien troops. The president later feuded with Johnson’s widow and the African-American congresswoman who defended her over Trump’s alleged insensitive remarks about Johnson’s death.

Newman reportedly made the recording on Oct. 27, 2017, when Trump walked into a meeting of the White House communications team and began discussing the Niger situation with staff members (who lacked the security clearance to discuss the matter). Trump and his staffers are heard laughing on the recording.

“They were laughing because he’s like making light of the situation, he’s saying, ‘Well I wouldn’t want to be a terrorist.’ But it’s not a laughing matter, we lost four American soldiers and four of our allies, the Nigerien troops that we were fighting alongside,” Newman said.

On the recording, Trump boasted that under his watch, the U.S. military defeated jihadist fighters in the Middle East, which prompted the fighter to flee to Africa.

“I wouldn’t, I don’t think I’d want to be a terrorist right now. [laughter] It’s not a good life, but it’s uh, the only thing that — What else is there?” Trump said on the recording.

Johnson’s widow, Myeshia Johnson, accused Trump of saying that her husband “must’ve known what he signed up for,” during his condolense call. Trump denied saying that, but U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson said she overheard the telephone conversation and backed Myeshia Johnson.

“You have to question how seriously he takes the people who put their lives on the line for this country,” Newman said Monday, as she continued promoting her tell-all book about Trump that includes an allegation that the president used the N-word.

SEE ALSO:

Amber Guyger Is Blaming Botham Jean For Getting Shot And Killed In His Own Home

Hurricane Florence Likely To Hit Black Residents The Hardest

2019 Miss America Pageant - Finals

Gorgeous Photos Of Nia Franklin, The Ninth Black Woman To Win Miss America

10 photos Launch gallery

Gorgeous Photos Of Nia Franklin, The Ninth Black Woman To Win Miss America

Continue reading Gorgeous Photos Of Nia Franklin, The Ninth Black Woman To Win Miss America

Gorgeous Photos Of Nia Franklin, The Ninth Black Woman To Win Miss America

Nia Franklin, representing New York state, was crowned the 92nd Miss America last night. The opera singer from Winston-Salem, North Carolina was trending all over social media with many noting she is the ninth Black woman to win the pageant. The last Black woman to go home with the crown was Caressa Cameron from Fredericksburg, Virginia in 2010. See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression Franklin, who will receive a $50,000 scholarship, said after her win, "It took a lot of perseverance to get here. I want to thank my beautiful family, my mom and my dad, who is a survivor of cancer." Watch her get crowned below: https://twitter.com/PowerStarLive/status/1039018578991820800 This year marked the first time there was no swimsuit competition at Miss America. See beautiful pics of the winner below.

Trump Caught On Tape ‘Mocking’ The Death Of LaDavid Johnson And Other Soldiers, Omarosa Says was originally published on newsone.com

