Nicki Minaj Speaks Out About The Issues With Cardi B [EXCLUSIVE]

| 09.11.18
If you don’t know by now drama during a NYFW event broke out as a fight happened between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. Nicki Minaj spoke out about what led to the altercation on Queen Radio and it was quite interesting. She mentioned that she would never talk about someone’s parenting or child.

 

Nicki Minaj also drew up some receipts about Cardi B talking about Black women and other things. She is tired of the drama and looking like the bad person all the time. Headkrack mentioned that in this case no one wins.

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj aren’t going to be friends anytime soon, if ever. The two, star female rappers got into an altercation at a NYFW party, and Twitter has been in shambles ever since.  https://twitter.com/MXCKposts/status/1038279700244836353 The sides have been drawn, with fans from both teams declaring war, and the petty peanut gallery cracking all types of jokes somewhere in the middle. Just keep the kids out of it, since Nicki saying something about Kulture is what reportedly set the new mommy off. Besides Nicki and Cardi, Rah Ali is in the mix because she seems to have stole on [sic] the latter, causing a lump above the rapper’s eye. However, reportedly it was security accidentally elbowing her that cause speedknot. So many nuances and angles, peep the best of the reactions in the gallery.

