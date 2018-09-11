If you don’t know by now drama during a NYFW event broke out as a fight happened between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. Nicki Minaj spoke out about what led to the altercation on Queen Radio and it was quite interesting. She mentioned that she would never talk about someone’s parenting or child.
Nicki Minaj also drew up some receipts about Cardi B talking about Black women and other things. She is tired of the drama and looking like the bad person all the time. Headkrack mentioned that in this case no one wins.
Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj Altercation at NYFW Has Twitter In Shambles
Nicki Minaj Speaks Out About The Issues With Cardi B [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com