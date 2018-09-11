CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Atlanta Bus Driver Credited With Saving A Woman’s Life

3 reads
Leave a comment

An Atlanta bus driver is being called a hero after he jumped off his bus and stopped a man who was stabbing a woman Sunday morning, reports WSB-TV.

MARTA bus driver Winston Douglas grabbed a stick out of a yard and began beating the woman’s attacker to  stop the attack and save the woman’s life. Several others helped fight off the attacker including bus riders and a neighbor.

The victim, Terri Bradley, 63, survived the attack, and is in the intensive care unit at a local hospital.

WSB-TV reports, police said Jones told them he wanted to kill the woman and said he has violent tendencies.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Atlanta Bus Driver Credited With Saving A Woman’s Life was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close