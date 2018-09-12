CLOSE
Family Of Michael Clarke Duncan Says Omarosa Was A Manipulating ‘Serpent’ — Sounds Like Trump!

The actor's sister and niece rip into the reality star.

Omarosa Manigault Newman is doing her damnedest to get invited to the cookout by framing herself as a crusader for justice when she was just as problematic as Sean Spicer. However, in her New York Times bestselling book “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House” there is a chapter about Michael Clarke Duncan, who she was dating when he passed away. The actor, best known for his role i n the “Green Mile,” had a heart attack in July of 2012 and died September 3, 2012. He was 54 years old. Clarke’s family is blasting Omarosa after she talked about her relationship with Duncan in “Unhinged.”

See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Duncan’s family says the two were never engaged and Omarosa manipulated Duncan when he was ill. Judy Duncan, Duncan’s sister, told TMZ in 2013 that she questioned whether her brother “unduly influenced him into rewriting his will months before he died and leaving almost everything to her.” She claimed he  “was not of sound mind when he made the changes… slurring words and stumbling around.” She also alleged Omarosa was fixated on Duncan’s money and sold his personal property without the family’s knowledge.

Judy Duncan told The Daily Beast, “I still feel that way on all of those things. I still feel that way. The last time I saw Michael was December of 2011 for Christmas. And he seemed a bit off. And by off I mean, he wasn’t his natural, normal self.” She continued, “I think anyone can be manipulated at any time. I think there’s always somebody that’s going to try and get something out of you, and I think that’s what it was. Because like I said, the last time we saw him, he just wasn’t right. There was something going on, and I know it. So for him to have left her everything, there was some manipulation there.”

She also added she tries to avoid saying Omarosa’s name, “People want me to comment on her, and it’s like, what can you really say about a serpent, other than it’s a serpent? I’m not a snake handler, so I stay away. This person wants more than 15 minutes of fame, and money along with it. As you notice, every time she starts to die down, she tries to pop back up. And the reason that you never hear from us or see us is because we’re not those type of folks. I just retired from my job that I worked for 35 years, and I worked other jobs prior to that for 15 years. So we’re working class, we’re folks who just want to enjoy life and treat people right, and hope that we get treated right too. That’s it. So to be caught up in this, it’s a bit much—to say the least.”

Duncan’s niece, who didn’t want to give out her name, told The Daily Beast that they weren’t engaged, “I’m highlighting the word girlfriend, because there was never any proof of anyone, including him, saying that he was going to get married or that he was engaged.”

She continued,  “I know my uncle. Michael was not engaged—from what I heard, he was starting to see someone else. … At the hospital, it was brought up about her being engaged, and she showed my mother a picture of a ring that she had printed off from somewhere. And she was saying that that was the ring he had given her. But she never showed my mother the actual ring. And then mysteriously after his death she started wearing a ring. But it was not the ring that she had shown my mother. It was a different ring.”

Duncan’s sister and niece also say his funeral was a “five-hour red carpet funeral. There was a red carpet leading into the chapel.”

This is all sounds very Trump-ish. Fame hungry, money hungry and selling out people with less power and access than you.

Family Of Michael Clarke Duncan Says Omarosa Was A Manipulating 'Serpent' — Sounds Like Trump!

