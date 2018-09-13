Register To Win A Blu-Ray Copy Of Jurassic World

Register below to win a the Digital, 4K Ultra HD, 3D Blu-Ray™, Blu-Ray™ and DVD of “Jurassic World”.

Release Date: Tuesday, Sept. 18

Rating: PG-13 for intense sequences of science-fiction violence and peril

SYNOPSIS: It’s been three years since theme park and luxury resort, Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles. When the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event.

Also On Hot 107.9: