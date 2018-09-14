CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Naomi Osaka Gets Adorable Response From Celebrity Crush Michael B. Jordan

The US Open winner talks Serena Williams, celeb crushes, and more.

0 reads
Leave a comment

US Open winner Naomi Osaka hit up The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk all about the controversy that went down during her match against Serena Williams. Being the hilarious talk show host that she is, DeGeneres also got a timid Osaka to open up about her celebrity crush and what she plans to do with the millions of dollars she won.

During the interview, Osaka reluctantly revealed she’s crushing on Michael B. Jordan and blushed when DeGeneres offered to set them up. “Do you want me to text him right now?” Ellen asked as Osaka nervously replied “No” over and over again. Of course, DeGeneres paid her no mind. She sent the Black Panther actor a selfie with Osaka and this happened next:

Watch the full interview up top to find out what Serena Williams whispered in Osaka’s ear as fans boo’ed, and more.

Naomi Osaka Gets Adorable Response From Celebrity Crush Michael B. Jordan was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close