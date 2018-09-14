CLOSE
So Beautiful
Home > So Beautiful

Nicki Minaj Served Us A Different Hairstyle For Each Day Of NYFW, Vote On Your Favorite Look

0 reads
Leave a comment
Nicki Minaj NYFW Hairstyles Collage (5)

Source: Various Getty Photographers / Getty / Collage created on BeFunky.com

Nicki Minaj was spotted all over NYFW front row and several shows and even almost going blow to blow with Cardi B. at the 2018 Harper Bazaar’s Icons party. While this week it was definitely all about the fashion, we couldn’t get over Minaj’s series of hairstyles! The Rich Sex singer has been working with Dionte Gray, better known as “Arrogant Tae” and it’s a beautiful partnership!

Our favorite Trini gal came to NYFW to serve and her hair will give you some colorful inspiration. Check out all of her looks below and vote on which one is your favorite!

Nicki Minaj Served Us A Different Hairstyle For Each Day Of NYFW, Vote On Your Favorite Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close