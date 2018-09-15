CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Mac Miller Leaves Behind Fortune To Parents, Brother Named As Trustee

The total amount of the late rapper's assets has not been publicly released as of yet.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Float Fest 2017 - Performances

Source: Jessica Alexander/Future Image/WENN.com / WENN

The death of Mac Miller is a moment in time fans and his peers are still processing, with questions about how the young Pittsburgh rapper passed still unanswered. It has come forth that Miller did have a will in place and reveals that his parents will get the largest share of his fortune.

The Blast reports:

According to a probate filed into the court, Mac Miller set up a trust in 2013 and executed a will at that time. He named his parents as trustees, along with a lawyer named David Byrnes to serve as administrator of the estate. It states he has no spouse and no children.

There could be other people named under the late 26-year-old’s trust as beneficiaries, but it appears his parents are getting the lions share.

If the lawyer can’t fulfill his obligations, he named his brother, Miller McCormick as administrator. His brother is also named as a trustee in his trust.

The total amount of Miller’s assets is not known.

Photo: WENN

Mac Miller Leaves Behind Fortune To Parents, Brother Named As Trustee was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close