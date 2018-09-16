CLOSE
Later: Lauryn Hill Removes Santigold & Nas From Miseducation Tour

Y'all still trusting those L Boogie tickets?

Source: Way Out West Festival 2015 – Day 2 – Performances Featuring: Lauryn Hill Where: Gothenburg, Sweden When: 14 Aug 2015 Credit: Emelie Andersson/WENN.com

Lauryn Hill is doing Lauryn Hill ish. In the latest drama, L Boogie has dropped Santigold and Nas from her tour, and didn’t really let people know about it, including the former. 

The Ms. Lauryn Hill The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour was supposed to feature guests like the aforementioned as well as Dave Chapelle and SZA. However, the jig was up when a fan expressed disappointment that Santigold and Nas didn’t make the Portland date (Sept. 12).

Well, Santigold wasn’t about to be slandered and set the record straight that it wasn’t exactly her choice. “I’m sorry you paid to see us and we’re not there. That really bums me out. I’m also bummed that @MsLaurynHill and crew didn’t tell ppl why we’re not there. She took us off the bill,” tweeted Santigold.

Note that she @’d Ms. Hill, so the tea is scorching.

But there was more. She added, in response to another fan question: “Nope not sick. So sorry I wasn’t able to perform for you all. Note I saw from @MsLaurynHill Mgmt team read… “Due to production issues, The Miseducation 20th Anniversary Tour is unable to accommodate Santigold’s performance this evening.”

Oh word?

A day later (Sept. 14), Santigold shared she would no longer be on a number of dates, with only the cryptic “tour organizers’ decision” as an explanation.

The next date on the tour’s schedule is Sept. 18. at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty

Later: Lauryn Hill Removes Santigold & Nas From Miseducation Tour was originally published on hiphopwired.com

