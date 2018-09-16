Machine Gun Kelly’s Goons Fade Actor Who Called Him a “P*ssy”

If you say something about Machine Gun Kelly to his face, he’ll have his goons handle it for him, allegedly. That’s what an actor who caught a vicious fade at the hands of the rapper’s entourage is claiming.

The violence started late Friday night in Atlanta … cops say MGK and his crew were in a restaurant bar when the actor named Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez walked up to him with his phone out and started recording. In the video, obtained by TMZ, you see G-Rod point at MGK and say, “I’m gonna say it because it has to be said, you’re a pussy for going for family!” G-Rod tells us he was especially upset because he’s a husband and father of 3 kids.

Yeah, not a good convo starter.

In the video, MGK appears to shove G-Rod and turn the phone away. The video stops there, but G-Rod says that’s when 5 of MGK’s bodyguards swooped in and, as he puts it, MGK suddenly got tough and started challenging him. G-Rod claims Kelly shoved him. He says the bar manager immediately sided with the celebrity … and kicked out G-Rod.

But that was only the beginning of G-Rod’s struggle. He crossed paths with MGK again, and it didn’t go too well for him.

G-Rod says 2 hours later he was walking toward a Hampton’s Inn — across the street from the bar — when he noticed MGK and his crew hanging outside their tour bus. When they started barking at each other an Atlanta PD officer stepped in to cool things down, but G-Rod says MGK went off … calling the cop a “pussy” and “pig.”

G-Rod says the officer did nothing in response — which pissed of G-Rod. He told us if a black or Latino person had said that to a cop … they’d immediately be tased or worse.

G-Rod says he went into the hotel lobby and MGK continued jawing at him … with all his bodyguards standing around him. G-Rod, who’s a pretty big dude, says he told them he’d fight each of them — one at a time — if they wanted a fight. Instead, he says the bodyguards all jumped him at once.

We’re not saying G-Rod deserved to get pummelled like a rag doll. But what did he expect calling a grown man, with goons, out of his name like that?

Just because the person is a celebrity, doesn’t mean you can not and will not catch the hands. Nevertheless, expect G-Rod to get a cash settlement out of court since there is footage of him catch the fade.

