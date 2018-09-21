CLOSE
Lil Wayne’s “Tha Carter V” Didn’t Drop & Fans Are Outraged

The video for Nicki Minaj’s track No Frauds, featuring Drake and Lil Wayne

Source: VEVO (Supplied by WENN) / WENN

Come on man, we’ve all been waiting long enough. This is insane!

Lil Wayne fans were praying Tha Carter V would drop at 12 a.m. EST night on Friday (September 21). But as the midnight hour came and went, the nearly mythical album was nowhere to be found.

The highly anticipated fifth installment of Tha Carter series has been delayed for years due to Wayne’s legal troubles with Cash Money CEO Bryan “Birdman” Williams.

