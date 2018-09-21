CLOSE
National
Cardi B Shares Wedding Photo With Offset On 1 Year Anniversary [PHOTO]

Nylon REBEL Fashion Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Just months ago fans of Cardi B found out that her and Offset were married. They also recently welcomed their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, 2 months ago and fans were so happy for them. Many didn’t know the exact date the two were married, but Cardi B in a #TBT photo on Instagram shared they were married on September 20th of 2017.

Cardi B and Offset were engaged only a month before getting married. The picture showed her in a white dress and Offset wearing a Black sports outfit. They were holding hands while bowing their heads as the minister married them. Cardi didn’t announce her marriage because she mentioned that some things in her life need to remain private.

TBT …September 20th

We came to see Poppa Bear 🐻

According to The Jasmine Brand, Cardi B shared another photo that day, but it was deleted. Currently, Offset is on tour with Drake and his group, Migos. Cardi not only has shown her bringing baby Kulture to his shows, but also going on FaceTime to talk to Offset. We love this couple so much and happy she decided to share an intimate photo with us. Happy Anniversary to Cardi B and Offset, we wish you many more years of love, happiness and success!

